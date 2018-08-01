Losers From the 2018 MLB Trade Deadline

Baseball’s 2018 trade deadline has come and gone. Now it’s time to break down the teams that got hosed in their deals. Here’s a look at the biggest losers from this year’s MLB trading bonanza.

Washington Nationals

The Washington Nationals decided to sell far too late and didn’t wind up getting anything of long-term value. If you’re going to sell off players then commit to it. This half-measure stuff isn’t going to cut it.

The Nationals have a $150 million-plus payroll and a .500 record. At that point a team needs to either go all-in or sell. The Nats did neither.

Yes, Washington hung on to Bryce Harper instead of selling low on him as a rental, but also didn’t do anything to improve the squad around him. All the Nats did on deadline day was ship Brandon Kintzler to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Jhon Romero.

After trading for Kelvin Herrera in June and not improving their fortunes after doing so, the Nationals also failed to flip him to a legitimate contender before the deadline. Now he’s an expensive rental on a team that desperately needs to wake up and compete.

There was just no coherent vision from Washington as the deadline approached. The Nationals seemed to ignore this team’s fundamental flaws for weeks and were surprised when they found themselves at .500 on deadline day.

Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles wound up trading Manny Machado, Brad Brach, Zach Britton, Kevin Gausman, Jonathan Schoop and Darren O'Day and in return they got one top 100 prospect (Yusniel Diaz). That’s a lot to give away for such a weak return.

The Orioles have one of baseball’s worst farm systems and they got a huge influx of 15 players before the deadline passed. That said, Jonathan Villar and Diaz are the only players acquired worth discussing.

Baltimore is in the midst of one of the worst seasons in recent history. The Orioles needed to get more in exchange for their legit major league pieces.