Is Urban Meyer Getting Fired? There Is One Offshore Sportsbook That Thinks So

Earlier today, Brett McMurphy, formerly of ESPN and soon-to-be of Stadium, dropped the following big news in regards to Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer’s long-time assistant coach Zach Smith:

Text messages I have obtained, an exclusive interview w/the victim & other information I have learned shows Ohio State coach Urban Meyer knew in 2015 of domestic abuse allegations against a member of his coaching staff despite his denial last week https://t.co/fcxi8GKyeI — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 1, 2018

There are now major questions about Meyer and his future with the Ohio State program. An offshore sportsbook has now released odds on a potential Meyer firing or resignation: My Bookie believes it’s more likely to happen than not:

“Will Urban Meyer be fired as head coach of the Ohio State football team before Game 1 of the 2018 season? Yes -200 No +160”

Will @OSUCoachMeyer be fired from @OhioStateFB before Game 1? @betmybookie has posted odds! Yes -200

No +160 Will he resign? Yes -150

No +120 Bet here (NCAA Football > NCAA Specials Props): https://t.co/TPRlOEp2HC pic.twitter.com/tOlGorKPB0 — MyBookie (@betmybookie) August 1, 2018

Not every sportsbook agrees with My Bookie. On the flipside, BetDSI just posted the complete opposite line on their site:

“Will Urban Meyer be head coach of Ohio State on September 1, 2018? Yes -300 No +240”

I also did reach out to the Westgate’s Jeff Sherman to ask if their OSU’s odds had shifted at all, and he replied “not at this time”.

Meyer has been the head coach at Ohio State since 2012 and his record of 73-8 speaks for itself. He led the Buckeyes to a national title in 2014 and is one of the best college football coaches of all-time.

The Buckeyes will enter the 2018 season as one of the best teams in the country and one of the favorites to win it all. Without Meyer all of this will change, so these next few days will be very interesting.