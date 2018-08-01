REPORT: Urban Meyer Was Told About Domestic Violence By Asst. in 2015, Which He Denied at B1G Media Day

Urban Meyer, at Big Ten media days, acknowledged that he knew about domestic violence allegations against longtime assistant coach Zach Smith from 2009, but denied knowledge of allegations from 2015. A report from former ESPN and soon-to-be Stadium reporter Brett McMurphy heavily calls that account into question. Smith was fired on July 24th.

According to McMurphy, who published his story on Facebook, which is embedded in full below. Smith’s ex-wife Courtney says she shared her circumstances with Meyer’s wife Shelley, whom Meyer has repeatedly stated is a confidante. There was also this text exchange:

Two weeks after the Oct. 25, 2015 incident, a Nov. 5, 2015 text exchange between Lindsey Voltolini and Courtney shows Meyer talked to Zach Smith about the incident. Lindsey is the wife of Brian Voltolini, considered one of Meyer’s most loyal staff members. Brian is Ohio State’s football operations director and has been part of Meyer’s staffs for 15 seasons at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State. Courtney: “(Zach’s) trying to make me look crazy bc that’s what Shelley is saying (he’s doing)”

Lindsey: “He (Urban) just said he (Zach) denied everything”

Courtney: “I hope urban is smarter than that”

Lindsey: “He (Urban) doesn’t know what to think”

Courtney: “I don’t really care. Ya know”

Lindsey: “Yeah, don’t worry about urb”

Please read McMurphy’s story below for the full context of the timeline, Meyer’s relationship with Smith, and the allegations made by his ex-wife Courtney (click see more to expand):