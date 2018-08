Is Kobe Bryant making a comeback? Apparently that is what Shaquille O'Neal thinks. Shaqtradamus told TMZ this weekend, “Kobe coming back. You heard it here first.”

Kobe is now 39 and has not played since the ’15-16 season. We all know the Big Aristotle was probably kidding, but that won’t stop Los Angeles Lakers fans, and this Kobe fan right here, from dreaming of a possible LeBron James and Black Mamba pairing.