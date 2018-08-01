WGC-Bridgestone Invitational Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Tiger Returns to Firestone!

WGC-Bridgestone Invitational is being hosted for the last time for the foreseeable future by Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio. In 2019, the event will move to Memphis and become the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. With this being the last stop in Akron, everyone was hoping that Tiger Woods, who has won at Firestone eight times over the course of his career, would inch his way into the top 50 in the world rankings in order to gain entry. He did just that with his T6 performance at The Open last month.

Woods will be the main storyline this week for plenty of reasons, just check out the video above to see why. Woods is also coming off his best performance in a major championship since a T4 at the 2013 Masters. I’ve written extensively about how this comeback is shaping up to be a good one, and this week it could all potentially come together for Woods to collect his 19th WGC win. Woods currently has 18 WGC wins; the guy behind him, Dustin Johnson, has five.

Of course, Woods, who will tee off on Thursday on the tenth tee at 10:20 AM alongside Jason Day, will face one of the toughest fields in golf as 49 of the top 50 golfers in the world will be participating this week (Justin Rose withdrew due to back spasms).

Odds via BetDSI Sportsbook

Dustin Johnson +800 Tiger Woods +1100 Rory McIlroy +1100 Rickie Fowler +1650 Jordan Spieth +1750 Tommy Fleetwood +2100 Francesco Molinari +2400 Brooks Koepka +2500 Jon Rahm +2500 Jason Day +2700 Justin Thomas +2700 Henrik Stenson +3200 Marc Leishman +3800 Hideki Matsuyama +3800 Alex Noren +4100 Zach Johnson +4200 Bubba Watson +4200 Xander Schauffele +4300 Tony Finau +4700

TV Schedule

All times Eastern.

Thursday 1:30 PM – 6:30 PM Golf Channel Friday 1:30 PM – 6:30 PM Golf Channel Saturday 12:00 PM – 1:45 PM Golf Channel 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS Sunday 12:00 PM – 1:45 PM Golf Channel 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS

Tee Times

No. 1 Tee

9:20 AM – Rafa Cabrera Bello

9:30 AM – Shubhankar Sharma, Aaron Wise

9:40 AM – Xander Schauffele, Jaco Ahlers

9:50 AM – Brendan Steele, Russell Knox

10:00 AM – Jordan Spieth, Matthew Fitzpatrick

10:10 AM – Marc Leishman, Brian Harman

10:20 AM – Luke List, Anirban Lahiri

10:30 AM – Alexander Bjork, Patrick Cantlay

10:40 AM – Adam Hadwin, Paul Casey

10:50 AM – Sergia Garcia, Charl Schwartzel

1:10 PM – HaoTong Li, Rickie Fowler

1:20 PM – Kodai Ichihara, Patton Kizzire

1:30 PM – Kevin Chappell, Adam Scott

1:40 PM – Matt Kuchar, Tommy Fleetwood

1:50 PM – Henrik Stenson, Justin Rose

2:00 PM – Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson

2:10 PM – Dustin Johnson, Francesco Molinari

2:20 PM – Louis Oosthuizen, Pat Perez

2:30 PM – Ryuko Tokimatsu, Bubba Watson

Tee No. 10

9:20 AM – Byeong Hun An, Daniel Berger

9:30 AM – Brandon Stone, Brooks Koepka

9:40 AM – Cameron Smith, Kyle Stanley

9:50 AM – Austin Cook, Jhonattan Vegas

10:00 AM – Alex Noren, Ted Potter, Jr.

10:10 AM – Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama

10:20 AM – Tiger Woods, Jason Day

10:30 AM – Charley Hoffman, Branden Grace

10:40 AM – Thorbjorn Olesen, Webb Simpson

1:10 PM – Tyrrell Hatton, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

1:20 PM – Satoshi Kodaira, Bryson DeChambeau

1:30 PM – Wade Ormsby, Ross Fisher

1:40 PM – Ian Poulter, Zach Johnson

1:50 PM – Patrick Reed, Paul Dunne

2:00 PM – Kevin Na, Emiliano Grillo

2:10 PM – Jon Rahm, Andrew Landry

2:20 PM – Si Woo Kim, Kevin Kisner

2:30 PM – Tony Finau, Gary Woodland

My Pick

My gut is telling me to pick Dustin Johnson this week, but I’m going to go with Tiger because I WANT TO SEE IT! This would be Woods’ ninth win at Firestone and not only would it be a fitting place for his first win during this comeback, but also a great way for Firestone to go out.