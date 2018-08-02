10 Greatest Big 3s in NBA History: Durant/Curry/Thompson vs. Magic/Kareem/Worthy

In 2010 the phrase Big 3 was used regularly after LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh teamed up in Miami. But building an NBA franchise centered around 3 stars has been a method used since the beginning of the league’s creation.

Here are the 10 greatest Big 3s in NBA history ranked 10-1:

10. Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen

The guts, experience, and will of Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen was unmatched in the NBA in the late 2000s. Together they were able to defeat a Kobe Bryant-led team in the NBA Finals and force them to seven games just two years later. Age was not on their side, thankfully for 29 other teams.