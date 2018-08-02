Blake Griffin Has a Massive Child Support Bill

Blake Griffin has been ordered to pay a massive child support bill. In an order signed on July 19, the judge set the cost at a whopping $258,000 per month to be paid to Griffin’s ex, Brynn Cameron. That works out to more than $3 million per year.

Griffin signed a five-year, $173 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers last June. He was traded to the Detroit Pistons in late January.

Cameron is the mother of Griffin’s two sons, Ford and Finn. She also has a son with former USC quarterback Matt Leinart.

In a separate civil suit, Cameron claims Griffin broke off their engagement after he started dating Kendall Jenner, kicking her out of his house in the process. Cameron claims she only had $100 in her bank account at the time and was “reduced to being homeless.”

Cameron further claims Griffin refused to “provide promised financial support” after he asked her to “give up her career goals and aspirations to raise their children.”

The civil suit is currently set for a court day in February 2019, but the child support payments have now been settled.