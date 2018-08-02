Colin Kaepernick Lyric Reportedly Cut From 'Madden NFL 19'

Colin Kaepernick is not in the NFL. And he wasn’t in EA Sports’ Madden game last year. Now, he’s reportedly even been scrubbed from the soundtrack in the 2019 version.

Follow us on a journey, won’t you?

Kaepernick’s girlfriend, Nessa Diab, retweeted a clip of the game’s purported version of Big Bank by YG. The lyrics on the album are:

Feed me to the wolves now I lead the pack and s–

You boys all cap, I’m more Colin Kaepernick

I’m rare as affordable health care

Kaepernick’s name, however, is nowhere to be heard.

bad enough @Kaepernick7 still not signed, but now they even edit his name out in this year’s @EAMaddenNFL during @BigSean verse, smh pic.twitter.com/3nvkB26z5r — Mr. Changing Lives (@jeanclervil) August 2, 2018

Pro Football Talk reports that they’ve listened to the track on an advanced copy of the game and state Kaepernick’s name has been scrubbed, along with the explicit words and phrases traditionally edited out. They are awaiting comment from EA on what exactly is going on here.

On its face, this seems to be a tremendously avoidable snafu. Why pick that song if the intention was remove any reference to the unemployed quarterback? Were there no other songs?

Now it’s a thing when it most definitely did not need to be a thing.