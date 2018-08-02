The 5 Most Influential Running Back Position Battles for Fantasy Football

Here are the most influential running back position battles for the 2018 fantasy football season. When training camp and preseason games end, the winners of these position battles could be geared up for serious fantasy seasons. With most of these competitions, the question is how quickly each team is willing to hand the job to a rookie running back — if at all.

Washington Redskins

Derrius Guice seems to have a leg up on the competition with Rob Kelly and Samaje Perine in Washington. Chris Thompson should remain relevant in PPR, and maybe even in standard if he manages to score touchdowns with regularity. The distribution between the power running backs (Kelly, Guice and Perine) is what’s in question. Guice is most talented, but least experienced as a rookie. Kelly managed just 3.1 yards per carry in 2017, and Perine managed just 3.4 in his rookie season last year.

With a strong preseason, Guice should become a major contributor in Washington — and, in turn, on your fantasy team.