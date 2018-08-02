PM Roundup: Nina Dobrev; Alabama is No. 1; Urban Meyer, Ohio State Face Serious Questions

USA Today Sports

Nina Dobrev

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which wants you to know that nothing good ever happens after midnight 3 a.m.

Nina opens up: Nina Dobrev has opened up about her #MeToo experiences. She and Vanessa Hudgens both told their stories in this piece.

Bama still rules: Alabama has opened as an overwhelming No. 1 in the season’s first coaches poll.

What’s next for Urban?: A look at seven major questions that will determine Urban Meyer’s fate at Ohio State.

Tweet of the Day:

Song of the Day:

