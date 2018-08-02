PM Roundup: Nina Dobrev; Alabama is No. 1; Urban Meyer, Ohio State Face Serious Questions

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which wants you to know that nothing good ever happens after midnight 3 a.m.

Nina opens up: Nina Dobrev has opened up about her #MeToo experiences. She and Vanessa Hudgens both told their stories in this piece.

Bama still rules: Alabama has opened as an overwhelming No. 1 in the season’s first coaches poll.

What’s next for Urban?: A look at seven major questions that will determine Urban Meyer’s fate at Ohio State.

Tweet of the Day:

Brett McMurphy inspires the hell out of me. Laid off by ESPN, he does an exhausting amount of research on the Urban Meyer story all on his own, and breaks the story on his Facebook page. I love it. — Shane Dale (@ShaneDaleABC15) August 2, 2018

The Cleveland Indians inquired about Bryce Harper at the trade deadline but were quickly rebuffed

Eric Decker is reportedly set to sign with the Patriots

Ohio State has been here before with a football coach, hopefully the Buckeyes handle this better

Can Lamar Jackson take Joe Flacco’s starting job in Baltimore?

