Roundup: ALF Reboot, Paul Manafort Ostrich Jacket, Cleaning Fluid in a McDonald's Latte

Emmanuelle Chriqui … Domino’s introduces vegan pizza in New Zealand … “Under Trump’s EPA, asbestos might be making a comeback” … MoviePass might actually survive the summer? … Paul Manafort bought an ostrich jacket for $15,000 … Warner Bros. might reboot ALF … Starbucks partnering with Alibaba for delivery in China … “Illinois lawmaker accused of releasing nude photos of ex-girlfriend resigns” … 17 celebrity couples that time forgot … A pregnant woman was served cleaning fluid instead of the latte she ordered at McDonald’s … Spotify pulls some Alex Jones episodes that violated its anti-hate policy …

The science community is … happy? … with a Trump appointee [Atlantic]

Looking at Wesley Snipes’ best roles [High Snobiety]

A look into ‘vigilante drug testers’ who help concert goers make sure their drugs are clean at the Gathering of the Juggalos [VICE]

NYT obit of Herman Shine, who escaped Auschwitz and recently died at the age of 95 [New York Times]

Why doesn’t Winnie the Pooh wear pants? [GQ]

“New data shows terror attacks are becoming less frequent and much less deadly” [Quartz]

To what extent did ESPN deserve criticism for reacting slowly to Brett McMurphy’s story about Ohio State yesterday? [Awful Announcing]

John Oliver remade the Facebook apology video

Judd Apatow claimed on Colbert’s show that Tom Cruise didn’t know about internet porn