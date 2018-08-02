NBA USA Today Sports

Steven Adams Fires at Former Teammate Reggie Jackson

Oklahoma City Thunder’s Steven Adams isn’t afraid to throw ‘bows on the court, or when writing a book. In Adams’ book, ‘My Life, My Fight’, which just hit bookshelves, he fired shots at his former teammate, Reggie Jackson.

In excerpts posted on Twitter, Adams calls Jackson a “fool” for thinking he should start over Russell Westbrook and that the Thunder “forgot about him pretty quickly” following his trade to the Detroit Pistons:

Jackson and Adams had this little skirmish in 2016 after the trade happened:

And, just in case you forgot, Westbrook had this classic line when asked about Jackson once:

“We have a chance of winning a championship and if Reggie is not here we still have a chance of winning a championship,”

Jackson spent the first three seasons of his NBA career with the Thunder, before being traded to the Pistons. He is now currently in the midst of a 5-year, $80 million contract with Detroit that he signed in 2015.

