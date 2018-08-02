Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson Match Will Take Place Over Thanksgiving Weekend in Vegas

The epic golf showdown between Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods now has a date and a course.

The two legends will apparently play their one-on-one match over Thanksgiving (Nov. 23 or Nov. 24) at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, sources told ESPN’s Mike Greenberg.

There’s still no word on what the actual amount of money will be, but it’s still rumored to be $10 million. There’s also no word on whether or not Tiger and Phil will be putting up any of their own money, which would obviously make the match more intriguing, or whether TV money earned from the event will go to charity.

We also have no idea what the format will be, but as Patrick Reed said, it would be cool to see some of it at night, or with older equipment like persimmon woods and balata balls.

According to Jeff Sherman, Woods is the current favorite.