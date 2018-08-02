Urban Meyer's Bacon is Cooked

Urban Meyer was introduced as the “Breakfast Coach” for Ohio-based Bob Evans restaurants bright and early just four days ago. It appeared to be all gravy for Meyer, but that fell apart in the span of less than 24 hours. Meyer was placed on paid administrative leave shortly after Brett McMurphy’s reporting about his potential knowledge of 2015 domestic abuse allegations against former assistant coach Zach Smith.

In short order, his name has also been 86’ed from the restaurant’s advertising campaign.

Urban Meyer has been fired as the Bob Evans Breakfast coach pic.twitter.com/qzgzljTL1y — Sam Cooper (@SamDCooper) August 2, 2018

It’s not clear, yet, if Bob Evans has formally terminated their recently entered relationship with Coach Meyer, but it’s likely they are looking for a Fresh Start Combo of options to be brand ambassadors going forward.

Meyer is out of the frying pan and now we’ll see if he goes into the fryer, as his Ohio State future is very much in doubt. An Ohio staple like Bob Evans not wanting to be associated with him in light of the recent revelations is an indicator that his bacon could be cooked.