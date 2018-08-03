PM Roundup: Chloe Grace Moretz; Terrell Owens Addresses Hall of Fame Protest; Joe Buck Signs Extension

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which has never knowingly employed anyone.

Chloe debuts new movie: Chloe Grace Moretz debuted a new movie in New York this week. “The Miseducation of Cameron Post” is getting solid reviews.

T.O. talks HoF: Terrell Owens has addressed his Hall of Fame protest, claiming he has no regrets about skipping his induction this weekend. He says he’s protesting a flawed voting process.

Buck signs extension: Joe Buck has agreed to a three-year contract extension with Fox.

Tweet of the Day:

Glenn Jacobs, the WWE wrestler known as Kane, has won the bout for mayor in Tennessee's third largest county. https://t.co/yfMqpWIQvp — The Associated Press (@AP) August 3, 2018

