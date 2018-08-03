NFL USA Today Sports

Johnny Manziel Is Throwing Interception After Interception in First CFL Start

NFL

Johnny Manziel got the start for the Montreal Alouettes tonight against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. His CFL debut is going about as poorly as possible. Manziel threw an interception on his first, third, and tenth pass attempts. That is not good.

To be fair, the second one was not his fault.

Montreal trails 35-3. Perhaps Manziel is setting up a Frank Reich-like comeback to get the NFL front offices talking. Or maybe he’s going to do some more turnovers and enter Nathan Peterman territory.

UPDATE: He just threw his fourth.

If this is what “Comeback SZN” looks like, maybe it’s time for the leaves to change.

