Johnny Manziel Is Throwing Interception After Interception in First CFL Start

Johnny Manziel got the start for the Montreal Alouettes tonight against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. His CFL debut is going about as poorly as possible. Manziel threw an interception on his first, third, and tenth pass attempts. That is not good.

Johnny Manziel escapes a sack, but ends up throwing it away for his second interception of the game. #CFLGameDay #FNF pic.twitter.com/lTVmkeMT79 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 4, 2018

To be fair, the second one was not his fault.

Montreal trails 35-3. Perhaps Manziel is setting up a Frank Reich-like comeback to get the NFL front offices talking. Or maybe he’s going to do some more turnovers and enter Nathan Peterman territory.

UPDATE: He just threw his fourth.

If this is what “Comeback SZN” looks like, maybe it’s time for the leaves to change.