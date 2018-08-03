Kay Adams in Advanced Talks to Join DAZN as a Host

Kay Adams is in advanced talks to join DAZN as a host for boxing events, The Big Lead has learned from a person with knowledge of the discussions. Unauthorized to speak publicly on the matter, the person requested anonymity.

Adams is the popular host of NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. She has also appeared on DirecTV’s Fantasy Zone program for the past several years. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported in July that Adams had talks to join ESPN’s fantasy program, but will remain the host of GMFB on NFLN.

DAZN, pronounced Da Zone, is the streaming service for the UK-based Perform Group, which is owned by billionaire Len Blavatnik. Their overseas streaming relationships include NFL, MLB, NHL, and the NBA. In America, they are launching a $10/month streaming service in September that will initially be buoyed by rights for Matchroom Boxing USA, the World Boxing Super Series, and Bellator MMA.

It was announced in May that former ESPN president John Skipper is DAZN’s executive chairman; it would be a good bet that they will be heavily involved in bidding for both notable talents and more live streaming rights in the years to come.