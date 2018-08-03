Roundup: White House Briefing Fireworks; Pope Against Capital Punishment; Art Briles' New Job

Papa John will not go quietly into the night … Have the Astros sold out their morals … The Pope wants the death penalty abolished … Art Briles has found work in Italy … Apple hits $1 trillion market cap … Rand Paul taking a trip to Moscow … Paul Manafort loved his landscaping … The NBA free agent bear market … The identical brothers marrying identical sisters has to be a bit, right … Tough to explain just how good Succession is … Rich people getting pet sharks — what could go wrong? …. Story behind DraftKings sportsbook launch … Ohio State forms investigative team to handle Urban Meyer business … Insatiable is a tough but rewarding watch … Fight about these hot dog ratings …Was Tom Brady given a Door No. 2 for Deflategate suspension … MLB reveals postseason schedule … Nick Carter rape claim under review … Cynthia Nixon’s campaign is going to be a wild ride … Chrissy Teigen

Jim Acosta vs. Sarah Sanders. Who ya got? [Washington Post]

Former WWE star Kane elected mayor in Tennessee. [AL.com]

Senior center entertainer just goes for it, man.

Owning the JUGS machine. Who needs eyes?

Video: Bucs rookie RB Shaun Wilson takes JUGS machine work to next level, obscuring his view by putting jersey over his head. Still no drops. pic.twitter.com/wdSYPCJ82R — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 2, 2018

Paul Finebaum takes direct aim on Urban Meyer.