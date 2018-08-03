VIDEO: It Takes Mike Greenberg Three Bites to Eat a Grape

Perhaps motivated by all the web’s thinkpieces on the show, or perhaps just capitalizing on an opportunity to make Mike Greenberg look like a giant weirdo, Get Up is pushing the below grape-related content to get people talking.

Who else eat grapes in multiple bites? Please … show yourself. pic.twitter.com/fGWb5ywOaw — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) August 2, 2018

That’s Greeny admitting on camera that it takes him three bites to finish a single grape. And that he sucks out the inside like he’s housing an oyster or something. This is the knowledge I didn’t know I needed. Now it’s impossible to go back to a time when I didn’t know it.

Can’t wait for the rest of Greenberg’s bizarre idiosyncrasies to come to light. The public must know exactly what makes him tick.