Penn State’s football team recently joined James Franklin on a morale-boosting trip to the ol’ paintball field. Fun was had, calories were burned, and grit was earned. The Nittany Lions coach proudly displayed his fake-war wounds during today’s media availability, lifting up his shorts to reveal his personal area.

One of James Franklin’s many bruises from paint ball with the team pic.twitter.com/d2ZpjMqNON — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) August 4, 2018

Oh yeah. That’s going to be purple for some time. Let’s hope he keeps us updated with routine looks at this part of his body. The public demands it.