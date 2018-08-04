Kelvin Benjamin on Cam Newton: Things Would Have Been Different With an 'Accurate Quarterback' with 'Knowledge'

Kelvin Benjamin was traded to Buffalo during last season, ending his time in Carolina. Benjamin had over 1,000 yards and 9 touchdowns in his rookie year, but suffered a knee injury before the 2015 season, and never really got back on track.

Tim Graham of The Athletic spoke with Benjamin about a variety of topics, and Benjamin wasn’t shy about why he thought his career had faltered.

The last play of your college career, you caught a touchdown to win the national title for Florida State with 13 seconds left. Then you set rookie receiving records for Carolina. Things turned in 2015. How would you assess your career since your rookie season? I mean, I felt like I would’ve been even more successful if … I don’t know, man … If I would’ve … Looking back on it, I should’ve just been drafted by somebody else. I should’ve never went to Carolina. Truly, I just think Carolina was bad for me. It was a bad fit from the get-go. If you would’ve put me with any other quarterback, let’s be real, you know what I’m saying? Any other accurate quarterback like Rodgers or Eli Manning or Big Ben — anybody! — quarterbacks with knowledge, that know how to place a ball and give you a better chance to catch the ball. It just felt like I wasn’t in that position.

Those are some direct shots at Cam Newton, and now we need to see if we get some return shots fired. Newton might want to point out that Benjamin is now going to be trying to catch passes from Josh Allen, AJ McCarron, or Nathan Peterman.