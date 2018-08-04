Scott Van Pelt to World: "It's Not My Birthday"

ESPN’s official SportsCenter account wished midnight anchor Scott Van Pelt a happy birthday this morning, which was nice. Even if his birthday was last month, which it was per Van Pelt, who has a different idea about his birthday’s place on the calendar than Wikipedia.

Thanks? It’s not my birthday. — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) August 4, 2018

Thanks ! ………………it’s not my birthday………… — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) August 4, 2018

I give up. I hope everyone has a great day. And birthday. Whenever it is. — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) August 4, 2018

Van Pelt’s beloved Maryland Terrapins have also sent their well wishes on this special day that before a few hours ago had no real meaning to the anchor.

Trying to convince the world it is not, in fact, your birthday sounds like a tough way to spend a Saturday. And at last check people were actually arguing with Van Pelt about when his birthday is by citing Wikipedia.

What a time.

Enjoy St. Patrick’s Day, everyone.