Scott Van Pelt to World: "It's Not My Birthday"

ESPN’s official SportsCenter account wished midnight anchor Scott Van Pelt a happy birthday this morning, which was nice. Even if his birthday was last month, which it was per Van Pelt, who has a different idea about his birthday’s place on the calendar than Wikipedia.
Van Pelt’s beloved Maryland Terrapins have also sent their well wishes on this special day that before a few hours ago had no real meaning to the anchor.
Trying to convince the world it is not, in fact, your birthday sounds like a tough way to spend a Saturday. And at last check people were actually arguing with Van Pelt about when his birthday is by citing Wikipedia.
What a time.
Enjoy St. Patrick’s Day, everyone.
