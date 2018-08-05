Bill Belichick Wearing Flip-Flops to the Hall of Fame is Ultimate Power Move

Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft made a trip to Canton this weekend to surprise former New England Patriots receiver Randy Moss. Kraft wore the same shirt he always seems to wear. The hoodie enthusiast wore his best … flip flops.

Belichick and Kraft surprised Randy Moss with a visit to Canton #PFHOF18 pic.twitter.com/wqO4Bvr6tI — Cris Carter (@criscarter80) August 5, 2018

Those toes were out there and they were loving every minute of it.

There are power moves and then there is pairing khakis with brown sandals while walking confidently among the best to ever play the game.

Oh, other people are going to be wearing nice suits? Don’t mind if put my best toenails forward. Who is going to say something to me?

One has to give it up to Belichick, always playing the mental game.

I wouldn’t be shocked if he goes for the same look should the Patriots win the Super Bowl and earn a White House invite. This is a man who makes his own rules.