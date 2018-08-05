Las Vegas Releases NBA Over/ Under Win Totals for All 30 Teams

With NBA free agency over for the most part, the Westgate in Las Vegas has released their updated 2018-2019 win totals. Over/under win totals come out before the start of every season, and bettors can place wagers either “over” or “under” the totals the Westgate releases.

Per Jeff Sherman, here are the win totals for all 30 teams:

NBA seas wins Atl 23.5

Bos 57.5

Brk 32.5

Cha 35.5

Chi 27.5

Cle 30.5

Dal 34.5

Den 47.5

Det 37.5

GS 62.5

Hou 54.5

Ind 47.5

LAC 35.5

LAL 48.5

Mem 34.5

Mia 41.5

Mil 46.5

Min 44.5

NO 45.5

NY 29.5

OKC 50.5

Orl 31.5

Phi 54.5

Phx 28.5

Prt 41.5

Sac 25.5

SA 43.5

Tor 54.5

Uth 48.5

Wsh 44.5 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) August 5, 2018

No surprise here: the Golden State Warriors are projected to have the most number of wins overall and in the West (62.5) this upcoming season.

Other notable totals include the Boston Celtics, who come in second overall at 57.5 wins, and are projected to be the best team in the Eastern Conference. The Los Angeles Lakers come in at 48.5 wins thanks to LeBron James. But, that number projects them to be just fourth in the West overall.

The teams projected to win at least 50 games include the Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors (Kawhi Leonard effect).

On the flipside, they have the Atlanta Hawks coming in with the lowest projected total of 23.5. They also have the San Antonio Spurs slated to miss the playoffs with just a 43.5 win total (9th in the West). And of course, the Cleveland Cavaliers get the brunt of the ‘LeBron effect’, with a low posted total of just 30.5.

I am still working on my best bets, but for now, here are the implied standings based on the Westgate’s posted over/ unders:

EAST:

BOS

PHI

TOR

IND

MIL

WAS

MIA

DET

Out of the playoffs:

CHA

BKN

ORL

CLE

NYK

CHI

ATL

WEST:

GSW

HOU

OKC

LAL

UTA

DEN

NOP

MIN

Out of the playoffs:

SAS

POR

LAC

DAL

MEM

PHX

SAC