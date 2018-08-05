NBA USA Today Sports

Las Vegas Releases NBA Over/ Under Win Totals for All 30 Teams

Las Vegas Releases NBA Over/ Under Win Totals for All 30 Teams

Basketball

Las Vegas Releases NBA Over/ Under Win Totals for All 30 Teams

With NBA free agency over for the most part, the Westgate in Las Vegas has released their updated 2018-2019 win totals. Over/under win totals come out before the start of every season, and bettors can place wagers either “over” or “under” the totals the Westgate releases.

Per Jeff Sherman, here are the win totals for all 30 teams:

No surprise here: the Golden State Warriors are projected to have the most number of wins overall and in the West (62.5) this upcoming season.

Other notable totals include the Boston Celtics, who come in second overall at 57.5 wins, and are projected to be the best team in the Eastern Conference. The Los Angeles Lakers come in at 48.5 wins thanks to LeBron James. But, that number projects them to be just fourth in the West overall.

The teams projected to win at least 50 games include the Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors (Kawhi Leonard effect).

On the flipside, they have the Atlanta Hawks coming in with the lowest projected total of 23.5. They also have the San Antonio Spurs slated to miss the playoffs with just a 43.5 win total (9th in the West). And of course, the Cleveland Cavaliers get the brunt of the ‘LeBron effect’, with a low posted total of just 30.5.

I am still working on my best bets, but for now, here are the implied standings based on the Westgate’s posted over/ unders:
EAST:
BOS
PHI
TOR
IND
MIL
WAS
MIA
DET
Out of the playoffs:
CHA
BKN
ORL
CLE
NYK
CHI
ATL
WEST:
GSW
HOU
OKC
LAL
UTA
DEN
NOP
MIN
Out of the playoffs:
SAS
POR
LAC
DAL
MEM
PHX
SAC

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Basketball, Gambling, NBA

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home