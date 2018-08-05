Las Vegas Releases NBA Over/ Under Win Totals for All 30 Teams

With NBA free agency over for the most part, the Westgate in Las Vegas has released their updated 2018-2019 win totals. Over/under win totals come out before the start of every season, and bettors can place wagers either “over” or “under” the totals the Westgate releases.
Per Jeff Sherman, here are the win totals for all 30 teams:
No surprise here: the Golden State Warriors are projected to have the most number of wins overall and in the West (62.5) this upcoming season.
Other notable totals include the Boston Celtics, who come in second overall at 57.5 wins, and are projected to be the best team in the Eastern Conference. The Los Angeles Lakers come in at 48.5 wins thanks to LeBron James. But, that number projects them to be just fourth in the West overall.
The teams projected to win at least 50 games include the Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors (Kawhi Leonard effect).
On the flipside, they have the Atlanta Hawks coming in with the lowest projected total of 23.5. They also have the San Antonio Spurs slated to miss the playoffs with just a 43.5 win total (9th in the West). And of course, the Cleveland Cavaliers get the brunt of the ‘LeBron effect’, with a low posted total of just 30.5.
