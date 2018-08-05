Marquette King Beef With Denver Radio Guys Escalates Into Confrontation and PR Separation

Marquette King landed with the Broncos after he was unceremoniously released by Jon Gruden and the Raiders this offseason, and he’s off to a contentious start with at least one of the radio stations.

It appears as though this started Friday, when he went on 104.3 The Fan with Brandon Stokley and Zach Bye. The punter was so boring that they cut off the interview in 90 seconds. (They asked him why he wasn’t talkative that day and he answered that he didn’t like talking about football; Busted Coverage transcribed the spot along with chronicling the later fallout.)

Stokley and Bye’s colleague Darren McKee joined the fray; King had two un-subtle emojis for him:

McKee advised King on professionalism:

To be interviewed then simply don’t do it. If you DO decide to do an interview have a clue who you are talking to. Why don’t you ask DT about Stokely as you apparently have no idea who anybody is. Best of luck punting the ball in Denver. Somehow our show will survive without you — Darren McKee (@dmac1043) August 5, 2018

Then King and McKee came face to face at Broncos camp today and were apparently separated by the team’s PR staff:

My buddy just sent me this pic of Broncos PR trying their best to keep Marquette King away from @dmac1043. Shame. pic.twitter.com/U2JqI2pkIo — Zach Bye (@byesline) August 5, 2018

Marquette King just came up to me and told me to “keep my name out your mouth”. It’s asked him “or what?” And he said it again in a threatening manner and was escorted by PR back into the building. — Darren McKee (@dmac1043) August 5, 2018

None of this will matter much to Broncos fans if King is a good punter, but if he has struggles in Denver this is the type of groundwork for a situation that could boil over.