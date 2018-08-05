VIDEO: Rapper The Game Gets Into Fight With Own Teammate During Drew League Game

A fight broke out between rapper The Game and his own teammate (Jarion Henry) at the Drew League today!
The Game appears to punch Henry…check out the video here:
Here is another angle of the altercation:
