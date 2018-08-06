Adam Gase Lists Two RB Starters, Does Not Care About Your Fantasy Football Team

The NFL is back, and so are preseason unofficial depth charts. Usually only die-hard fans, fantasy football addicts, and gamblers care about the first one released, which is probably the reason Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase is messing with everyone.

Frank Gore and Kenyan Drake are both listed as starting running backs on the current Dolphins depth chart. And, when asked why, this was Gase’s response:

Adam Gase asked what went into decision of listing Frank Gore and Kenyan Drake as either OR on depth chart: "Just to be an asshole." — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) August 6, 2018

Gase also did say that “both are going to play”, “they’ll be on the field at the same time”, and the starter “depends on what personnel grouping I’m in to start the game.”

Dolphins transcription game is strong. pic.twitter.com/kbhKeeb91L — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) August 6, 2018

Which is why my biggest takeaway from all of this is that Gase does not give one ounce of s*** about our fantasy teams!