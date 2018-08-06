MLB USA Today Sports

Man Who Took Sledgehammer to Comerica Park Could Be Valuable Bat in Tigers' Lineup

The woeful Detroit Tigers were just swept by the Athletics in Oakland to fall 18 games below .500. They managed a single run in 31 weekend innings as the offense continues to sputter and be entirely toothless. But hope springs eternal with news of a new slugger town. One with a bad attitude and a reputation for doing damage. Actual damage.

A man damaged a door and smashed several windows at Comerica Park overnight, Detroit police said Monday morning.

Police responded to a call at 2:25 a.m. and interviewed the security guard who discovered the damage. The suspect smashed glass doors and windows with a sledgehammer, then fled the scene on foot without taking anything, according to police.

The suspect is a white male in his 30s. He could have saved himself a lot of time and energy by remembering that all the Tigers’ money is tied up in back-loaded contracts for veterans past their prime.

