Cubs Jobbed by Extremely Liberal Strike Zone

The Chicago Cubs were attempting to mount a ninth-inning rally against the San Diego Padres on Sunday. Trailing 10-6 with two on and two out, Anthony Rizzo appeared to take a payoff pitch outside to bring the potential tying run to the plate. Home plate umpire Angel Hernandez, no stranger to head-scratching calls, saw it differently and rang up Rizzo to end the game.

Angel Hernandez was ready to go home pic.twitter.com/pUmINdnhNS — Robert O'Neill (@RobertONeill31) August 5, 2018

Yikes.

Rizzo and his manager, Joe Maddon, were predictably aggrieved by the botched call.

“I think it’s well-documented that I talk to a lot of these umpires all the time and I have the utmost respect for every single one of them,” Rizzo said. “I feel like I know them on a personal basis just because long games, long season, talk to them at first. Feel like I have a great working relationship with pretty much the whole league. “That being said, that call is unacceptable. He told me to look at it, I looked at it and he was wrong. And I would like for him to confirm that. That can’t happen. That can’t happen in the major leagues at Wrigley Field or any field.” … “You saw both sides,” Joe Maddon said. “You gotta play it straight right to the very end and I’m not accusing anybody of not. It’s egregiously a bad call. We can all see that.

Every game matters for the Cubs, who are trying to hold off the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central. It stinks to end a game like that, but Hernandez was not the reason they found themselves staring at a four-run deficit.

Still, Major League Baseball probably doesn’t love an Eric Gregg-type zone impacting a playoff chase.

Wish Twitter had been around for that circus.