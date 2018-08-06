Roundup: NRA Down 'Tens of Millions of Dollars'; Instagram Privacy; & Kendrick Lamar's Achievement

Georgia Salpa Penna, a model … Public-sector unions are facing steep revenue falls after Supreme Court ruling …. Patrick Stewart is making a return to the Star Trek Franchise in CBS All Access Series … The final report of the Las Vegas shooting finds no motive or second shooter … Details on actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon paying $1 million for McDonald’s Monopoly scam story … A man decided to taunt a bison in Yellowstone National Park, here is the video … Brookstone plans to close mall stores after filing for bankruptcy … Here is a way to hide your active Instagram status … The NRA claims it is on the ropes due to New York’s ‘blacklisting campaign’ … Former Texas school superintendent accused of bullying now faces plagiarism allegations … Kendrick Lamar’s classic good kid, m.A.A.d city is the fourth hip-hop album to last on the Billboard 200 for 300 Weeks …

Aaron Rodgers discusses being booed a decade ago on Family Night and how he feels today. [Wisconsin State Journal]

Peyton Manning and his family adopt a puppy rescued from abusive conditions at a Mississippi county fair. [WTHR]

Here is how the administrators at Vanderbilt undercut fundraising for a new football stadium. [Tennessean]

Canelo Alvarez opens about being called a cheater. [Los Angeles Times]

Drew Brees sees some of Ed Reed in promising young safety Marcus Williams. [NFL.com]

A different side of Alabama head coach Nick Saban. [ESPN]

Speaking of Saban, he was not swayed by QB Jalen Hurts’s frustrations. [Washington Post]

Floyd Mayweather wants to work with, not against, rival Manny Pacquiao. [Sporting News]

The greatest scene from the greatest show of all-time. Long-time friends and business partners reminisce as they both secretly know they have betrayed the other.

