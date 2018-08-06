10 NBA Players With the Best Chance to Win MVP in 2019

The chase for this season’s NBA MVP award is just over two months away and is looking as star-studded as ever. Here are my 10 most likely candidates – not based on just going down the gambling odds – to win the prestigious award for the 2018-19 season.

10. Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard stepped up his game once again last season with the next step being an MVP candidate. Lillard will have several players to leap over in order to win the award, but a possible 29 and 8 season from Dame would surpass most of them. A bad basketball fit with emerging-star CJ McCollum prevents Lillard’s stats from exploding and passing more of them.