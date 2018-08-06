The Cleveland Browns Don't Have a Single First Round Pick on the Team Drafted Before 2017

Cleveland traded Corey Coleman, the team’s first round pick in 2016, to the Buffalo Bills for a 7th round pick in 2020. That’s a 7th round pick not even next year, but in a couple of years. So basically, in a story that has become commonplace in Cleveland, they got nothing out of the top of the draft.
But taking measure of that failure is truly something to behold. The Cleveland Browns had three first round picks last year–Myles Garrett, Jabrill Peppers, and David Njoku–who are now the most experienced first round picks on the roster. Joe Thomas, the great left tackle who was drafted back in 2007, retired this offseason, and other quality players like Joe Haden and Alex Mack moved on to greener pastures in recent years.
From the 2011 to 2016 drafts, Cleveland took 9 players. Who was the best and who was the worst? It feels like a nine-way tie.
Here’s the recap in case you’ve blocked it out.
- Corey Coleman (2016): 19 games played and 56 receptions over two seasons in Cleveland
- Danny Shelton (2015): 44 games started in Cleveland, recording 1.5 sacks at defensive tackle, and traded to New England this offseason
- Cameron Erving (2015): started 17 games over two seasons before being traded to Kansas City before last year for a 5th round pick
- Justin Gilbert (2014): started 3 games and had one interception in Cleveland
- Johnny Manziel (2014): now playing in the CFL, started 8 games in Cleveland
- Barkevious Mingo (2013): 7 sacks in three seasons in Cleveland
- Trent Richardson (2012): traded to Indianapolis for a first round pick, two games into 2nd year. Out of the league after three years
- Brandon Weeden (2012): To be fair, we shouldn’t expect Weeden to still be on the Browns since he is now 35
- Phil Taylor (2011): started 42 games over 4 years before career ended due to injury
