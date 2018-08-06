Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson Thanksgiving Showdown Details Emerge, Including Potential Name and TV Rights

There are new details about the upcoming Tiger Woods vs Phil Mickelson showdown dubbed, “The Match” for now, and they’re pretty interesting.

We already learned that the showdown will take place over Thanksgiving in Las Vegas at Shadow Creek Golf Club, but according to Golf Digest, it won’t be a one-time event.

The report states that the two legends are planning to create a “series of high-stakes head-to-head matches featuring many of the world’s top-ranked players, perhaps occuring twice per year-once around July 4 and once at Thanksgiving.” It also states that two-man events are also being mulled over.

“I don’t know, we’ll see,” Woods said Friday at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, while competing in the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. “The plans are for this one and possibly more, but you just never know. When we first did the Showdown at Sherwood, it was basically only a one‑time deal, but it ended up going more than that. So, we’ll see what happens with it this year.” Added Mickelson: “We’re both realizing that we can get a lot more done together than on our own. It’s been fun to work with him [Woods] on Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup as well as our match – and potentially other things.”

We also know now that a TV contract has been finalized with TNT, who is broadcasting the PGA Championship along with CBS this weekend, winning the rights to broadcast the event.

Shed says TNT on board and I have a strong source backing that up. Hopefully the coverage has more flair than their @PGAChampionship efforts. https://t.co/VkmX3Gmyvq — Geoff Shackelford (@GeoffShac) August 6, 2018

A series of high-stakes events? So we may get to see Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy or Rory and Patrick Reed face off mano a mano? Count me in!

If this is in fact the case, this could potentially lead to some very interesting duels in the future.