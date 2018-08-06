Urban Meyer Rally is Fiercely Anti-ESPN

Ohio State fans are rallying around Urban Meyer as we await the findings of an internal investigation. Some of his more vocal supporters have gathered tonight near Ohio Stadium to voice their support. And they brought signs, many of which take direct aim at the real bad guy here: ESPN.

Let’s take a closer look at that gentleman’s bracket, shall we?

T-shirt tucked in (!!) to camo cargos guy made a surprisingly neatly drawn bracket pic.twitter.com/vNr67uy4l1 — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) August 6, 2018

It’s quite possibly the first time Sage Steele, Paul Finebaum, Mark May, and Brett McMurphy, the journalist who broke the explosive Meyer story last week, have ever appeared together in a person’s mind or sign.

McMurphy, as has been pointed out so many times before that it seems impossible not to know at this point, was laid off from ESPN in 2017. It’s unclear how many people taking to the public square right now are aware of that fact.

What a scene. Definitely one of the weirder College GameDays in recent memory.