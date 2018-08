Brennan Metzger plays outfield for the independent Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. He recently had a difference of opinion with an umpire regarding a called third strike and handled it thusly.

Kudos to Metzger for taking care not to spill any garbage while hauling the can to home plate. Cleanliness is next to godliness. And credit the umpire for not reacting with more fury to a grown man telling him, point-blank, that he should live in a garbage can.

No one wants to hear that.