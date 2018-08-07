PM Roundup: Becca Kufrin; John Beilein Undergoes Double Bypass; Antonio Callaway in Trouble

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which did not get the final rose.

Becca picks her douche: Becca Kufrin picked Garrett Yrigoyen on the season finale of “The Bachelorette” Monday night.

Get well coach: John Beilein underwent double bypass surgery on Monday. Here’s hoping Michigan’s basketball coach gets well soon.

Odell to the Browns?: Jarvis Landry is lobbying the Browns hard to trade for Odell Beckham Jr. What would that even look like?

Antonio Callaway on the Gordon Path: Antonio Callaway, who was slated to start after the Browns traded Corey Coleman, and while Josh Gordon is still away from the team, was busted with marijuana. He also tested positive at the Combine and had numerous off-field issues in college.

Will Jimmy Garoppolo date another porn star in 2018? Yes +450

No -800 Odds via @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/CHP3dcMpB9 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) August 7, 2018

Steve Smith talks about his battle with depression … Roanoke Times suing former writer who left for The Athletic over his Twitter handle … Joey Bosa left practice with a foot injury, stayed tuned.

