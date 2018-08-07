Clint Frazier is Beefing With Yankees Announcer Michael Kay

The New York Yankees rebounded from a four-game sweep at the hands of the Boston Red Sox last night against the pitiful Chicago White Sox. But all is not peachy in pinstripe land. Outfielder Clint Frazier has taken exception with comments by play-by-play man Michael Kay on his eponymous radio show.
Lamenting the less-than-ideal roster manager Aaron Boone has had at his disposal, Kay delivered these critical lines:
“Shame on the Yankees for not having the depth, but again, shame on guys like Jacoby Ellsbury for not getting healthy. Shame on Clint Frazier for not getting healthy. Again, you can’t make them get healthy, but if those guys are available, it’s a completely different animal.”
Frazier was placed on the disabled list last month for concussion symptoms and migraines. Criticizing a guy for a lingering head injury would be about as low as it gets for a sport-radio guy. Kay, with a wealth of experience, seems like the type of guy who would know not to touch that third rail.
It seemed fairly obvious to me, a humble listener, that he was being facetious with the comment. If you take Frazier at his word, though, it doesn’t even matter. The outfielder believes Kay was out of line for even bringing the issue up.
