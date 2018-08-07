Clint Frazier is Beefing With Yankees Announcer Michael Kay

The New York Yankees rebounded from a four-game sweep at the hands of the Boston Red Sox last night against the pitiful Chicago White Sox. But all is not peachy in pinstripe land. Outfielder Clint Frazier has taken exception with comments by play-by-play man Michael Kay on his eponymous radio show.

Lamenting the less-than-ideal roster manager Aaron Boone has had at his disposal, Kay delivered these critical lines:

“Shame on the Yankees for not having the depth, but again, shame on guys like Jacoby Ellsbury for not getting healthy. Shame on Clint Frazier for not getting healthy. Again, you can’t make them get healthy, but if those guys are available, it’s a completely different animal.”

.@RealMichaelKay facetious or not, I don’t appreciate what you said today. i’m doing everything I can to get healthy so I can play symptom free … so steer clear of publicly calling me out for not when we haven’t even had one convo about my concussion this year. #ShameOnYouBro — Clint Frazier (@clintfrazier) August 7, 2018

You know I was being facetious, right? https://t.co/bUZcZwzYXi — Michael Kay (@RealMichaelKay) August 6, 2018

Clint, I would never question someone's injury. Never. In fact, I have gone out of my way to say how I felt for you this year and how badly I know how you want to play. It is beyond my comprehension that you would think I would minimize what you are going through. https://t.co/g4a0P0UYmh — Michael Kay (@RealMichaelKay) August 7, 2018

Frazier was placed on the disabled list last month for concussion symptoms and migraines. Criticizing a guy for a lingering head injury would be about as low as it gets for a sport-radio guy. Kay, with a wealth of experience, seems like the type of guy who would know not to touch that third rail.

It seemed fairly obvious to me, a humble listener, that he was being facetious with the comment. If you take Frazier at his word, though, it doesn’t even matter. The outfielder believes Kay was out of line for even bringing the issue up.