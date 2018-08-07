Greg Hardy Wins Second Pro MMA Fight With Crushing Knockout

Greg Hardy’s second career in mixed martial arts continued Tuesday night as he improved to 2-0 as a professional. Hardy made his second appearance on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series in a bout against Tebaris Gordon. The fight didn’t last long.

Check it out:

Another nasty KO from Greg Hardy on #DWTNCS pic.twitter.com/sFTvpktxDC — Untitled MMA (@UntitledMMA) August 8, 2018

That’s a 17-second knockout for Hardy. Of course, that follows his first fight which ended in a knockout of Austen Lane in just 57 seconds.

While it’s obviously controversial for Dana White and the UFC to groom Hardy for the main roster, it’s fairly clear at this point that he’ll be there at some point. He looks like a really good fighter, which lines up with what we already know about him…