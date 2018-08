On Monday, the Los Angeles Times reported that LeBron James will be producing a new docuseries, Shut Up and Dribble, for Showtime. If it seems like LeBron is involved in a new TV or film production nearly every day, that’s because that’s essentially true! With a hat-tip to Twitterer @pickuphoop, here are many of the endeavors LeBron is reported to be involved with (some of these aren’t new but it’s still staggering to see them all in one place):

LeBron James, HBO Partner for Unscripted Series ‘The Shop’ https://t.co/Gr6NEquJJX — Variety (@Variety) July 26, 2018

Report: 'Space Jam 2' in talks with new director; LeBron gets script approval https://t.co/4t2ptbA6zJ pic.twitter.com/7lEevUHKgE — theScore NBA (@theScoreNBA) August 5, 2018

LeBron James & Channing Tatum Team For New Line Action Comedy https://t.co/nLDlG0pmCt pic.twitter.com/JJpMqCbdK5 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 23, 2018

‘Rise Up: The Movement That Changed America’: History Sets LeBron James-Produced Civil Rights Docu For April https://t.co/4zrtrcs7xA pic.twitter.com/zCEf4bGRHu — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 28, 2018

LeBron James is taking his talents to…HBO? He'll be the executive producer of "Student Athlete," a documentary that will look at "the harsh reality of what it means to be a ‘student athlete’ in a billion-dollar industry." https://t.co/vqlivGpNiQ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 12, 2018

Octavia Spencer, LeBron James Limited Series About Madam C.J. Walker Lands at Netflix https://t.co/SyCDh7qw0m — Variety (@Variety) July 29, 2018

LeBron James, ‘Lip Sync Battle’ Producers Bring ‘Do Or Dare’ Series To Facebook Watch https://t.co/4yNJ3BQNw0 — New Antics (@NewAntics) December 15, 2017

Starz Greenlights Four Docu-Series, Including LeBron James-Produced ‘Warriors of Liberty City’ https://t.co/prPXpUlodX — Variety (@Variety) November 10, 2017

LeBron James, Gabrielle Union to Produce Comedy Series ‘White Dave’ in Development at ABC https://t.co/dLS91uP5Aw — Variety (@Variety) October 18, 2017

HBO Sets Muhammad Ali Documentary From Antoine Fuqua and LeBron James https://t.co/q1PvfkI57C — Variety (@Variety) December 12, 2016

LeBron James is reportedly producing an HBO comedy show centered around a sneaker store, according to @DEADLINE. pic.twitter.com/5ZgpF4zjY1 — Stadium (@WatchStadium) August 12, 2017

.@mark_wahlberg will star with LeBron James (@KingJames) in the basketball fantasy camp movie 'Ballers' https://t.co/6Npdm0cXx2 pic.twitter.com/AkO5Oe3zM9 — Variety (@Variety) September 22, 2016

LeBron James Sports Assistant Comedy Series Lands at #CBS https://t.co/CcXeIgdzwe — TheWrap (@TheWrap) November 6, 2016