Roundup: Vegas Casinos Had Bad June, Guy Fieri Fried Chicken, Leo DiCaprio and Girlfriend Snorkel in Italy

Jennifer Lopez … MoviePass cuts benefits again … Hope Hicks and Rob Porter back together? … New Jersey woman plays online slots during work conference call, wins $288K … What water towers look like on the inside … “BMW Korea apologizes as 27 vehicles catch fire” in six months … Guy Fieri launching fried chicken chain … Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone go snorkeling in Italy … Krispy Kreme has a Reese’s Pieces doughnut … New SuperGirl film in development … Platform Crocs … Finance executives discuss how they manage email … “5 tested methods to break your phone addiction” … Esteban Loaiza expected to plead guilty in cocaine distribution case.

Las Vegas casinos had a bad month in June: Part of a worrying trend, or blip in the radar? [Forbes]

Facebook wants to partner with banks, what could go wrong? [WSJ]

“Cities’ offers for Amazon base are secrets even to many city leaders” [NY Times]

Kevin Clark chronicles life 10 years after the Dolphins unleashed the wildcat on the NFL [Ringer]

Rest in peace Charlotte Rae, who was an actress on Diff’rent Strokes and The Facts of Life. She was 92. [WISN]

Seinfeld reviews the diners from Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee [Uproxx]

Howard Stern interviews Trump in 1992

Guy on South Pole expedition very excited to find the snacks he stashed

Going behind the scenes of Friends