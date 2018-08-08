10 PGA Championship Favorites to Watch at Bellerive

Here are 10 favorites to watch this week in the PGA Championship at Bellerive.
Dustin Johnson
Odds via BetDSI Sportsbook: +900
Best Finish: T5 in 2010 at Whistling Straits
Finish in 2017: T13
2018 Wins/Top Finishes:Win – Tournament of Champions, Win – FedEx St. Jude Classic, Win – RBC Canadian Open
Dustin Johnson is still the number one golfer in the world after winning recently at the RBC Canadian Open. This course sets up really well for DJ. He can bomb it out there and then hit his wedges in close to the pin on these soft greens.
Justin Thomas
Odds via BetDSI Sportsbook: +1300
Best Finish: Win in 2017 at Quail Hollow
Finish in 2017: 1st
2018 Wins/Top Finishes: Win – CJ Cup, Win – Honda Classic, Win – WGC-Bridgestone
Justin Thomas won the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow and is coming off of his first WGC win at the Bridgestone Invitational. Thomas is obviously playing well as of late, and the conditions suit him just as well as they do DJ.
Rory McIlroy
Odds via BetDSI Sportsbook: +1300
Best Finish: Win in 2012 at Kiawah Island, Win 2014 at Valhalla
Finish in 2017: T22
2018 Wins/Top Finishes: Win – Arnold Palmer Invitational, T2 – Open Championship, T6 – WGC-Bridgestone Invitational
Rory McIlroy is coming off of two solid performances and appears to be rounding into form once again. After his T2 at the Open, he followed that up with a T6 at the WGC-Bridgestone, and while it wasn’t a win like he’d hoped, it shows that his game is solid now.
Comments