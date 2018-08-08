10 PGA Championship Favorites to Watch at Bellerive

Here are 10 favorites to watch this week in the PGA Championship at Bellerive.

Odds via BetDSI Sportsbook: +900

Best Finish: T5 in 2010 at Whistling Straits

Finish in 2017: T13

2018 Wins/Top Finishes:Win – Tournament of Champions, Win – FedEx St. Jude Classic, Win – RBC Canadian Open

Dustin Johnson is still the number one golfer in the world after winning recently at the RBC Canadian Open. This course sets up really well for DJ. He can bomb it out there and then hit his wedges in close to the pin on these soft greens.

Odds via BetDSI Sportsbook: +1300

Best Finish: Win in 2017 at Quail Hollow

Finish in 2017: 1st

2018 Wins/Top Finishes: Win – CJ Cup, Win – Honda Classic, Win – WGC-Bridgestone

Justin Thomas won the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow and is coming off of his first WGC win at the Bridgestone Invitational. Thomas is obviously playing well as of late, and the conditions suit him just as well as they do DJ.

Odds via BetDSI Sportsbook: +1300

Best Finish: Win in 2012 at Kiawah Island, Win 2014 at Valhalla

Finish in 2017: T22

2018 Wins/Top Finishes: Win – Arnold Palmer Invitational, T2 – Open Championship, T6 – WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Rory McIlroy is coming off of two solid performances and appears to be rounding into form once again. After his T2 at the Open, he followed that up with a T6 at the WGC-Bridgestone, and while it wasn’t a win like he’d hoped, it shows that his game is solid now.