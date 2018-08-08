2018 NBA Win Totals: Over/ Unders for All Teams, 5 Best Bets

Over the weekend, the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook released its win totals for all 30 NBA teams. The Golden State Warriors are favored to win the most regular season games, while the Atlanta Hawks come in with the lowest totals.

Here is a look at all 30 teams:

NBA seas wins Atl 23.5

Bos 57.5

Brk 32.5

Cha 35.5

Chi 27.5

Cle 30.5

Dal 34.5

Den 47.5

Det 37.5

GS 62.5

Hou 54.5

Ind 47.5

LAC 35.5

LAL 48.5

Mem 34.5

Mia 41.5

Mil 46.5

Min 44.5

NO 45.5

NY 29.5

OKC 50.5

Orl 31.5

Phi 54.5

Phx 28.5

Prt 41.5

Sac 25.5

SA 43.5

Tor 54.5

Uth 48.5

Wsh 44.5 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) August 5, 2018

Now that the NBA Draft has passed us by and all of the big free agents have changed teams, we have a pretty good idea of what the rosters are going to look like for the upcoming season. After doing some research, I came up with a list of the five best over/ under plays for the NBA season:

(Let me preface my picks with this…The ‘LeBron James effect’ is real. Three of my Eastern Conference picks are based on these teams winning a few more games with James going out West.)

Milwaukee Bucks over 46.5:

The Bucks finished with 44 wins last year, but got much better at one key position, Head Coach. Mike Budenholzer is a huge improvement over former Bucks coaches Jason Kidd and Joe Prunty. He understands the modern NBA and utilizes spacing, ball movement, and shooting. Speaking of shooting, I love the offseason they had in picking up Brook Lopez, Ersan İlyasova, and Donte DiVincenzo. Why? All three can space the floor. Malcolm Brogdon was having a great season before he got injured, and should return back to form. Don’t forget, Eric Bledsoe and Khris Middleton are both going into contract years, so you know they will ball out. This will maximize Giannis Antetokounmpo’s potential. The King of the East should have an even better year this season, which should tip them over the 47-win mark.

Chicago Bulls over 27.5:

The Bulls finished with 27 wins last season – eclipsing their 21.5 number that was set for them – but have more depth and talent on this year’s roster. Let’s start with Lauri Markkanen. He had a terrific rookie season, becoming the fastest player to reach 100 3-pointers in NBA history, all while handling the spotlight of a rebuild perfectly. Since then Markannen has added 14 pounds of muscle this offseason, and played well for Finland:

The Lauri they don’t want you to see pic.twitter.com/NaBuEreego — Markelle Folks (@bullnationbenzo) June 25, 2018

Zach LaVine is also fully healthy, and just put up 50 in a pro-am. Yes, I know it is summertime ball, but it was still good to see him dunking again. More importantly he has been training with Drew Hanlen, which should translate to improvements on the court.

.@ZachLaVine puts up 50 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists @TheCrawsover 👀🔥 Such a pure hooper. He’s going to be an NBA superstar. #Nasty @JCrossover pic.twitter.com/pt7lqVInyU — Ball Don't Stop (@balldontstop) July 29, 2018

Jabari Parker coming over is still a question mark to some. But, even if he ends up not fitting into Fred Hoiberg’s offense or struggles defensively, he can still score the rock, and adds depth to a roster that didn’t have any last year. Wendell Carter Jr. and Chandler Hutchison also showed flashes during Summer League, and don’t forget about Kris Dunn, Bobby Portis, and Brook Lopez. All guys that play hard game in and game out. Going back to the ‘LeBron effect’, the Bulls were 0-4 vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers last year. Call it a homer pick, but I think the Bulls will be better than they were last season.

Indiana Pacers over 47.5:

After winning 48 games last season, the Pacers should take a step forward this year due in part to their offseason. They added some nice under-the-radar pieces in Tyreke Evans, Kyle O’Quinn, and Doug McDermott. Evans should be better than Lance Stephenson, O’Quinn is a good hustle guy off the bench, and McBuckets should be able to get a lot of open 3’s playing next to Victor Oladipo. Aaron Holiday was also a great value pick at 23, and should be able to come in and contribute right away. Bojan Bogdanovic and Myles Turner will only get better, and I am all aboard the Oladipo train. He proved me very wrong in the playoffs, and the sky’s the limit for him and his game.