2018 PGA Championship Odds and Viewing Schedule

We’ve already given you some good info on the PGA Championship this week at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri, and now we’ve got more.
Below you’ll find the full list of odds and how to watch the final major of the 2018 season.
PGA Championship Info
Odds via BetDSI Sportsbook
|Dustin Johnson
|+900
|Rory McIlroy
|+1300
|Justin Thomas
|+1300
|Jason Day
|+1800
|Jordan Spieth
|+2000
|Brooks Koepka
|+2000
|Justin Rose
|+2100
|Rickie Fowler
|+2100
|Tiger Woods
|+2500
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+2500
|Jon Rahm
|+2700
|Francesco Molinari
|+3200
|Patrick Reed
|+3700
|Tony Finau
|+3900
|Marc Leishman
|+4400
|Henrik Stenson
|+4700
|Alex Noren
|+4700
|Patrick Cantlay
|+4900
|Paul Casey
|+5400
|Webb Simpson
|+5900
|Xander Schauffele
|+5900
|Bubba Watson
|+6000
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+6400
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+6500
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+6900
|Matt Kuchar
|+7500
|Phil Mickelson
|+7500
|Ian Poulter
|+8900
|Zach Johnson
|+9800
|Sergio Garcia
|+10000
|Kevin Kisner
|+10000
|Daniel Berger
|+10000
|Brian Harmon
|+10000
|Kevin Na
|+10000
|Charley Hoffman
|+10550
|Brandon Grace
|+11000
|Adam Scott
|+12000
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+14000
TV Schedule
|Thursday
|2:00 PM – 8:00 PM
|TNT
|Friday
|2:00 PM – 8:00 PM
|TNT
|Saturday
|11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
|TNT
|2:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|CBS
|Sunday
|11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
|TNT
|2:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|CBS
You can also stream the tournament at PGA.com or on the PGA app.
