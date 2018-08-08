2018 PGA Championship Odds and Viewing Schedule

We’ve already given you some good info on the PGA Championship this week at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri, and now we’ve got more.

Below you’ll find the full list of odds and how to watch the final major of the 2018 season.

PGA Championship Info

Odds via BetDSI Sportsbook

Dustin Johnson +900 Rory McIlroy +1300 Justin Thomas +1300 Jason Day +1800 Jordan Spieth +2000 Brooks Koepka +2000 Justin Rose +2100 Rickie Fowler +2100 Tiger Woods +2500 Tommy Fleetwood +2500 Jon Rahm +2700 Francesco Molinari +3200 Patrick Reed +3700 Tony Finau +3900 Marc Leishman +4400 Henrik Stenson +4700 Alex Noren +4700 Patrick Cantlay +4900 Paul Casey +5400 Webb Simpson +5900 Xander Schauffele +5900 Bubba Watson +6000 Bryson DeChambeau +6400 Hideki Matsuyama +6500 Louis Oosthuizen +6900 Matt Kuchar +7500 Phil Mickelson +7500 Ian Poulter +8900 Zach Johnson +9800 Sergio Garcia +10000 Kevin Kisner +10000 Daniel Berger +10000 Brian Harmon +10000 Kevin Na +10000 Charley Hoffman +10550 Brandon Grace +11000 Adam Scott +12000 Tyrrell Hatton +14000

TV Schedule

Thursday 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM TNT Friday 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM TNT Saturday 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM TNT 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM CBS Sunday 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM TNT 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM CBS

You can also stream the tournament at PGA.com or on the PGA app.