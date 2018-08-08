Golf USA Today Sports

2018 PGA Championship Odds and Viewing Schedule

PGA Championship

2018 PGA Championship Odds and Viewing Schedule

Golf

2018 PGA Championship Odds and Viewing Schedule

We’ve already given you some good info on the PGA Championship this week at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri, and now we’ve got more.

Below you’ll find the full list of odds and how to watch the final major of the 2018 season.

PGA Championship Info

Odds via BetDSI Sportsbook

Dustin Johnson +900 Rory McIlroy +1300
Justin Thomas +1300 Jason Day +1800
Jordan Spieth +2000 Brooks Koepka +2000
Justin Rose +2100 Rickie Fowler +2100
Tiger Woods +2500 Tommy Fleetwood +2500
Jon Rahm +2700 Francesco Molinari +3200
Patrick Reed +3700 Tony Finau +3900
Marc Leishman +4400 Henrik Stenson +4700
Alex Noren +4700 Patrick Cantlay +4900
Paul Casey +5400 Webb Simpson +5900
Xander Schauffele +5900 Bubba Watson +6000
Bryson DeChambeau +6400 Hideki Matsuyama +6500
Louis Oosthuizen +6900 Matt Kuchar +7500
Phil Mickelson +7500 Ian Poulter +8900
Zach Johnson +9800 Sergio Garcia +10000
Kevin Kisner +10000 Daniel Berger +10000
Brian Harmon +10000 Kevin Na +10000
Charley Hoffman +10550 Brandon Grace +11000
Adam Scott +12000 Tyrrell Hatton +14000

TV Schedule

Thursday 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM TNT
Friday 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM TNT
Saturday 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM TNT 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM CBS
Sunday 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM TNT 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM CBS

You can also stream the tournament at PGA.com or on the PGA app.

, Golf

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Golf
Home