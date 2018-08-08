5 PGA Championship Sleepers to Consider

Here are 5 sleepers to watch this week in the PGA Championship at Bellerive.

Odds via BetDSI Sportsbook: +3900

Best Finish: T10 in 2015 at Whistling Straits

Finish in 2017: T44

2018 Wins/Top Finishes: 2 – Safeway Open, T2 – Genesis Open, T10 – Masters, 6 – Zurich Classic, 5 – U.S. Open, T9 – Open Championship, T10 – WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

At this point of the season there is absolutely no reason to believe that Tony Finau won’t make a run at the PGA Championship. He did it at the Masters, followed it up at the U.S. Open, and played well at The Open. It feels like Finau may be one of those guys that, like Brooks Koepka, everything seems to just start clicking in a major and the next thing you know he’s got two of them. He’s worth the risk.