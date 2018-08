Quarterback Mitch Trubisky was signing autographs for several fans at Bears camp, including one trickster who put on a Trubisky jersey and bucket cap to join in on the fun. The mystery man was none other than his own backup, undercover fan Chase Daniel:

Mitch Trubisky not recognizing that he’s signing an autograph for his own backup quarterback is my favorite preseason highlight pic.twitter.com/urm5KDfXKr — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) August 8, 2018

It turns out this was part of a training camp-long mission for the sneakiest backup in the game today:

No wonder Daniel has made it 10 years in the NFL. Impressive guile.