Ryen Russillo is hanging out with the Get Up crew this week, reminding us all of a simpler time when we could get his level-headed takes Monday-Friday. And while it’s unclear if the West Coast has changed him, it’s obvious his new vibe has made quite an impression on ESPN’s graphics department.

They think he’s a totally different guy. A guy on the Wayne Rooney or Brian Urlacher plan.

Flattery. It never goes out of style.