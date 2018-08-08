VIDEO: Praying Mantis Goofs Around During National Anthem, Nationals Pitcher Does Not

Erick Fedde is not a household name. The Washington Nationals pitcher has 1-4 record and 7.06 ERA in his nine career starts. But he’ll now be a hero to national anthem enthusiasts everywhere thanks to a noble and unflappable performance during last night’s pre-game ritual.

Fedde kept hat on heart and eyes on the prize even as a praying mantis was circumnavigating the righty’s throwing shoulder like some sort of six-legged Magellan.

You can’t teach that type of focus. Professional athletes aren’t like us at all. This is hard proof they are 89 percent machine, able to block out any and all distraction with everything on the line.

The mantis, of course, has a lot to learn about respect.