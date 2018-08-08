MLB USA Today Sports

Jacob deGrom and the Very Good Bad Season

Jacob deGrom and the Very Good Bad Season

MLB

Jacob deGrom and the Very Good Bad Season

Jacob deGrom is having a spectacular season. The New York Mets (46-65) are not. The hard-throwing righty twirled six scoreless innings and struck out 10 Reds batter this afternoon to lower his ERA to a Majors-low 1.77. He moved his record to 6-7. Six and seven.

deGrom now has 184 strikeouts, second to only Max Scherzerin the National League. He has a healthy .51-run lead in the ERA chase. One of the two will win the Cy Young Award. And it’s going to be a heck of a debate, as Scherzer, at 15-5, has a legitimate chance to get to the vaunted 20-win mark. deGrom will be lucky to get to 10.

Imagine, if you will, a 20-6 Scherzer and a 8-10 deGrom. It could very well happen. Both have a 6.5 WAR. Both have a sub-1 WHIP. It will be a test to see if the win is, for all practical purposes, an extinct metric.

In 2012, Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez won the award in the American League with a 13-12 mark. His ERA was worse than deGrom’s current pace, at 2.27. His WHIP was worse, at 1.057. Hernandez did post a 7.2 WAR, but the Mets hurler could best that, too.

No pitcher has ever earned the hardware with losing, or even .500 record.

deGrom’s year has been a cruel dichotomy. A study in wasted brilliance. A Sisyphean task. It’s flying a bit under the radar because it’s happening amidst a storm. There is no time to appreciate it before the next Met malady occurs.

A bizarre but earned Cy Young would allow it to live forever, in all its complexity.

, , , , , MLB

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More MLB
Home