LeBron James Wears Los Angeles Lakers Uniform

LeBron James, a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, shared the first images of himself wearing a Los Angeles Lakers uniform. This is the type of content NBA stans go nuts for and I have no problem admitting that I don’t really understand what all the fuss is all about. It looks about as I expected. And James is going to wear this uniform a lot over the next handful of years.

James is wearing Kobe Bryant’s shoes for whatever photoshoot this is and I am told this means something to the Lakers’ hierarchy but no one is totally sure.

If you’re one of those people losing your mind over seeing James in his new threads, I have some very good news regarding how routine an occurrence this will be in a few months’ time.