Richie Incognito Has Made A Fool of Himself Once Again

Ironically named football man Richie Incognito is a loudmouthed moron without much self control, the fact of which he has established, all by himself, repeatedly. His latest smash hit was misunderstanding how interested the Minnesota Vikings and their head coach, Mike Zimmer, were in paying for Incognito’s services.

Zimmer recently told reporters the Vikings had no interest in Incognito, despite some recent injuries to the offensive line. Incognito then called Zimmer a “f—— liar” in a tweet.

That’s a foolhardy thing for a professional athlete to do, but it gets worse, because Incognito appears to have been in error about Zimmer’s true intent, as evidenced by Incognito’s deletion of the offending tweet and subsequent apology.

I would also like to apologize to Coach Mike Zimmer. My bad dude! Tony was a father figure to me. Still dealing with his loss ✝️ — Richie Incognito (@68INCOGNITO) August 8, 2018

He then admitted to being “off the reservation.”

I’ll be the first to admit it. I’ve been a bit off the reservation lately. I’ve been a little stressed. There isn’t an off switch for savage mode to regular life 🤣 — Richie Incognito (@68INCOGNITO) August 8, 2018

There is if you aren’t a moron, but everyone is not so lucky.